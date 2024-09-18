MEP David Casa to spearhead EU anti-corruption efforts

MEP David Casa has been appointed as the European People's Party’s (EPP) rapporteur within the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs to lead negotiations on an EU directive aimed at combatting corruption across the bloc.

The directive, which is expected to introduce minimum standards for tackling corruption-related crimes, represents a significant step towards tightening anti-corruption legislation at an EU-wide level.

“For years, people in Malta have been asking why the EU was so sluggish on corruption,” Casa said. “With this directive, we will continue to address the pressing need to clean up politics, even through regulation at the European level.”

As the representative of the European Parliament's largest political group, Casa will play a pivotal role in securing a deal that will compel member states to introduce criminal sanctions for corrupt practices. This includes countries where such penalties do not yet exist in national legislation.

In recalling the public inquiry into the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Casa highlighted the inquiry’s findings of obstruction and interference by public officials in the justice system. "And yet, obstruction of justice is still not a crime in Malta," he noted, calling it a glaring loophole that continues to enable impunity.

“With this directive combatting corruption, we are delivering actual change at an EU level, binding governments to close these gaps in law and practice," Casa added.

The directive will reflect the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), to which the EU is a signatory, marking a critical step towards strengthening the EU’s legal framework against corruption.

Casa also expressed his gratitude to former MEPs Ramona Strugariu and Nuno Melo for their work in laying the groundwork for the European Parliament's position ahead of upcoming trilogue negotiations.

This initiative follows growing concerns within Malta and other EU member states about corruption. Casa emphasised that it is essential to restore public trust in governance by holding officials accountable through binding legal reforms.