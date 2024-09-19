Malta MEPs abstain, vote against resolution on use of Western arms to hit Russia

Labour MEPs broke ranks with their political group S&D on a resolution that called on EU countries to lift current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using Western arms against legitimate military targets in Russia.

Alex Agius Saliba, Daniel Attard and Thomas Bajada were amongst the four socialist MEPs who voted against the resolution.

But so did Nationalist MEPs David Casa and Peter Agius abstain from the resolution.

The EPP, liberals Renew, the S&D, as well as the Greens and the hard-right ECR backed the resolution by 425 votes in favour, 131 against and 63 abstentions.

The resolution argues that without lifting current restrictions, Ukraine could not fully exercise its right to self-defence and remains exposed to attacks on its population and infrastructure.

The far-right was generally split: some MEPs from the ECR, as well as the AfD-dominated ESN, and the Orban-Le Pen axis in the PfE voted against or abstained on the resolution.

Labour against Ukraine resolution ‘roping Malta in direct attack on Russia targets’

“Parliament underlines that insufficient deliveries of ammunition and restrictions on their use risks offsetting the impact of efforts made to date, and deplores the declining volume of bilateral military aid to Ukraine by EU countries,” the MEPs said.

MEPs reiterated their call for member states to fulfil their March 2023 commitment to deliver one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, and to accelerate the delivery of weapons, air defence systems and ammunition, including TAURUS missiles. They also restated their position that all EU countries and NATO allies should collectively and individually commit to annual military support for Ukraine militarily of no less than 0.25% of their GDP.

The resolution calls for EU member states to maintain and extend the Council’s sanctions policy against Russia, Belarus, and non-EU countries and entities providing Russia with military and dual-use technologies.

MEPs condemned the recent transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia and called for strengthened sanctions against both Tehran and North Korea for their involvement in supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. They also requested to have more Chinese individuals and entities added to the EU sanctions list as well as tougher measures to systematically tackle the issue of sanctions circumvention by EU-based companies, third parties, and non-EU countries.