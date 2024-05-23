Election Playbook: Anton Refalo should only vote wherever his historical stone marker is

We have a newsletter now! Subscribe

Newsletter news: Writing a daily news digest everyday for thirty-something days is no easy task, and to make it harder, we will now be sending the Election Playbook out as a newsletter!

Refalo relocates: Xewkija has a couple of new residents, particularly the Refalo family. Agriculture minister Anton Refalo and his family appear in a list of around 28 names whose addresses were recently changed to Xewkija properties that are either still in development or do not actually belong to the alleged residents. This comes after independent candidate Arnold Cassola said police delivered local council voting documents to addresses in Xewkija, even though the persons involved actually reside in another village. This becomes all the more suspicious when we see that Refalo’s 19-year-old daughter Simona is contesting the local elections in Xewkija.

Trapping season: Prime Minister Robert Abela is pretty convinced that the Nationalist Party is planning some sort of “trap” on May 28, the day of Joseph Muscat’s arraignment. Muscat supporters will be organising a solidarity march in Valletta on the same day. Without going into details of this alleged trap, Abela said this was the PN’s last hope at getting back into power. But Opposition leader Bernard Grech immediately called his bluff, and told the PM to go to the police if he has evidence of any such trap.

Integrity for sale: PN MEP and candidate David Casa was outside the Central Bank again on Wednesday calling for Edward Scicluna’s resignation. This time, Casa stood in Castille Square with a life-sized cut-out of Edward Scicluna with a pig balloon attached and a ‘for sale’ sign reading ‘INTEGRITÀ’. In case you missed it, Scicluna is one of several people that will be charged with fraud and misappropriation of funds over the Vitals hospitals scandal due to his role as Finance Minister at the time of the deal. Casa thinks Scicluna should have resigned a long time ago though.

What’s happening today?: The Labour Party will be in Qrendi at 5:30pm and in Marsaskala at 6:30pm. The Nationalist Party will be in Marsaxlokk, Isla and Gharghur at various times after 6pm.