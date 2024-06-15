Two men reported injured in separate road accidents

Two men required hospital treatment yesterday afternoon as a result of two separate road accidents in Marsaskala and Santa Venera.

A 15 year-old from Gzira suffered injuries in the first incident, which occurred at around 2pm in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas in Marsaskala. He had been a passenger in a Toyota C-HR which collided with an Isuzu Elf that was being driven by a 41 year-old man from Marsaskala.

Some two hours later, at around 4pm the police were informed of a collision involving multiple vehicles on Regional Road, Santa Venera. A 56 year-old man from Birzebbuga, driving a Next Mojito electric moped was also injured in a collision involving three other vehicles.

Medical teams administered first aid to the victims of both accidents, who were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the police said they were investigating the incidents.