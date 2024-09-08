[WATCH] Norma Saliba: ‘PL should be government’s main critical voice’

The latest MEP election result showed that the electorate wants to see improvement in its quality of life, Norma Saliba believes.

Sticking largely to her script, the candidate for Labour Party president says the PL should be “government’s main critical voice” but refrains from being too critical about the party herself.

As we sit down for this interview, Saliba consistently lists initiatives and achievements of the government over the past 10 years.

When I ask whether she thinks it’s justified that people criticise the PL for deviating from its socialist roots, Saliba says she is surprised that I would suggest this. She cites free childcare and increased pensions to prove her point.

Speaking about the apathy and disgust that youths feel towards politics, Saliba notes that political tribalism and character assassination are driving young people away from politics. She calls for more sensitivity when using social media.

Responding to questions about Joseph Muscat and the PL’s attitude towards its problematic former leader, Saliba defends the way Prime Minister Robert Abela reacted to Muscat’s arraignment. When I ask about Abela’s use of the term “establishment” to single out journalists, and the inquiring magistrate, she says it was a case of Abela “expressing his opinion,” before listing the reforms introduced by Abela’s government in the appointment of the judiciary.

The following is an excerpt from the interview.

It’s a known secret that the PL’s result in the last MEP election wasn’t as strong as the party had hoped for. What do you think led to this?

Every electoral result sends a message to the government, the Opposition and those who contested the election. We’re concerned with the result that affects the PL as a party and a government. There was a majority that voted for the PL, then came what some call ‘the silent majority' who sent their message, then came the PN and other parties. Factually speaking, that’s the picture.

The PL is analysing the result, and that’s why this regeneration process is happening, because we need to see what led to this result. The PL is one of the few governments that won the MEP election, but we shouldn’t just console in the fact that we’re the biggest political force in Malta. We need to read between the lines to see why people didn’t vote for the PL, or those who didn’t vote…

The PL is saying, “let’s hear what the people have to say, Let’s see to it that we reach those people who didn’t show faith in the party. Let’s analyse what they’re saying…”

What are they saying? What was the message behind the result?

I’ve been meeting with many delegates, activists and party members, and the message is that there were those who feel that we need to examine ourselves so we may see a better version of the PL.

Let’s talk about young people. Young people right now want nothing to do with politics. What has led to this and what can be done to fix it? I imagine the PL, as one of the two main parties, is guilty of this disgust towards politics, isn't it?

I have a 21-year-old son, and I discuss these issues with him because he may not be active in politics, but he sees what’s going on. I like hearing what he has to say so that I can better understand what young people want from politics. I think one of the things that irks people, not just young people, is character assassination.

I went through it myself and there are many more who go through it. If I want to criticise someone I don’t need to destroy them, because whoever it is, they have a family. I think we need to think about being more sensitive in how we speak nowadays. Although social media is effective in getting your message out, we need to see that it’s used well.

Apart from that, I think tribalism in politics drives people away. I don’t like seeing people disagreeing with the opposing party just to disagree. Let’s see where we can converge. Sometimes when the two parties agree it’s all well and good, but if they disagree, we create chaos. Nowadays, both the left and right are closer to the centre, and when they disagree, we shouldn’t destroy each other. Let’s address the message not the messenger. If all the parties do this, I think people will start getting closer to politics.

You spoke about Labour being a socialist party. Some criticise the PL for deviating from socialism and getting too close to big interests. Is there any truth to this?

I’m surprised you’re saying this. We have the lowest unemployment rate right now, there were social measures that were introduced that are making a difference in people’s lives such as free childcare so that more women can work. I didn’t have the same opportunities. When my son was a baby, I couldn’t take him to a childcare centre so that I could work; my childcare was my family.

That means today, there are more possibilities. Are we going to stop here? No. Pensions have risen, but what do pensioners need to keep up with the cost of living? What can we do to reduce the waiting list for social accommodation?

We need to keep seeing how wealth is distributed to people. There were measures during COVID so that no jobs were lost. The government went headlong into the crisis and helped those who could have lost their job. There are energy subsidies in place.

I think these are all measures that are easily forgotten.

But you have other episodes. One that comes to mind is the current PL president who went to court against a PL mayor to see that a petrol station is moved closer to a public garden [in Gżira]. Don’t you think these episodes make Labourites say, ‘hold on, this isn’t socialism’?

On the environment issue, we need to reach a balance. It cannot be that a balance between development and the environment isn’t reached. I want to see development to keep going in a responsible manner because it’s important.

For example, the regeneration of old buildings. I think this is something which needs to be explored, how to make use of them. Development is needed there.

But we need to safeguard the environment and see that quality of life is also good. I happen to live in Siġġiewi; I like going for walks or runs in the countryside. So yes, we need to reach that balance.

I won’t go into others’ personal matters. I can only speak for myself. I’d like to speak about my position as CEO of the Centre for Maltese Language after this election. Those who know me know that I practice good governance, and on this issue, I’d like to speak about these matters after the election.