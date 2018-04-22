Your comment on social media yesterday, to the effect that you are ‘disgusted’ by the latest developments concerning Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, has been interpreted by some [eg. Manuel Delia, etc] as the beginning of a turnaround in Labour’s fortunes. ‘Even Muscat’s supporters seem to be realising that their leader’s critics have been right all along...’, etc. Is that an accurate reflection of what you meant by that remark?

Well, what I said was that: since there is now clear evidence that they [Mizzi and Schembri] have laundered money, it should be obvious that, first of all they should resign – that’s the least they could do. And secondly; yes, that they should be investigated criminally. However, it must be said that right now, there is this narrative being perpetuated that there has been a breakdown of the rule of law; that this is all Labour’s fault; that Labour has brought Malta to the brink, etc. The reality is that this is the same situation Malta has had for the past 30 years. So we have to call a spade a spade. It’s true that there is corruption in this government, and now it seems it is being proven through hard evidence. But it is not true that Labour is part of this new hyperbolic development of the ‘collapse of the rule of law’. I would say that we went through even worse excesses in the 1990s, and at the turn of the century, when the PN was in government. We can mention many scandals: the dry-docks, Mid Med Bank... the list would be endless. Of course, I would be in favour of addressing the situation. I would be very glad to have a police force which would start prosecuting these cases, and bringing politicians to court. But let’s call a spade a spade. When Labour was campaigning against corruption during the 1990s, and at the turn of the century, there was a huge, persistent campaign to discredit Labour; to personally discredit Alfred Sant... the leader of the Opposition who was fighting corruption back then... and in fact, one of the people who was part of this campaign was Daphne Caruana Galizia. Sorry: why would you expect, right now, that Labourites, all of a sudden, will start taking serious note of these issues... when you have created this environment yourself, and have been perpetuating this ideology of corruption for the last 30 years? Things don’t change that quickly, I’m sorry...

