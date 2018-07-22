‘We need to put this into context’ | Edward Scicluna

In an article on Friday, you wrote that international crime “can be effectively fought by discouraging the conduit of the financial proceeds of crime through financial institutions.” Yet the EBA’s report concluded, inter alia, that this is precisely what did not happen with regard to Pilatus Bank. Doesn’t this also mean that Malta is not effectively fighting money-laundering?

First of all, the fight against money-laundering came into its own in the late 1980s/early 1990s [...] and the intention was that you can fight international crime by suffocating the conduit; [cutting off] the oxygen to these very successful criminal companies, if you could call them that. [...] So yes that was the purpose. If you manage to interrupt the financial transactions, you will manage to fight international crime. AML is important because it is there to deter real crime...

But the EBA concluded that we are in breach of the Money Laundering Directive for failing to do all that...

For me, you’re rushing a bit. [...] We need to put this into context. [...] In 2013, the FIAU was a very small unit [which] had six or seven people; it had a small budget of 330,000. That’s how serious we were with the FIAU until 2013. Today there are 42 people, and counting; and from a budget of 330, is being raised to just under 4 million. Its resources must have been increased for a reason.

