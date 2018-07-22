menu

‘We need to put this into context’ | Edward Scicluna

Facing resignation calls after the European Banking Authority found serious shortcomings in Malta’s anti-money laundering setup, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna insists that these flaws were ‘created in Malta’ and ‘exported’ to European institutions

raphael_vassallo
22 July 2018, 7:45am
by Raphael Vassallo

In an article on Friday, you wrote that international crime “can be effectively fought by discouraging the conduit of the financial proceeds of crime through financial institutions.” Yet the EBA’s report concluded, inter alia, that this is precisely what did not happen with regard to Pilatus Bank. Doesn’t this also mean that Malta is not effectively fighting money-laundering?

First of all, the fight against money-laundering came into its own in the late 1980s/early 1990s [...] and the intention was that you can fight international crime by suffocating the conduit; [cutting off] the oxygen to these very successful criminal companies, if you could call them that. [...] So yes that was the purpose. If you manage to interrupt the financial transactions, you will manage to fight international crime. AML is important because it is there to deter real crime...

But the EBA concluded that we are in breach of the Money Laundering Directive for failing to do all that...

For me, you’re rushing a bit. [...] We need to put this into context. [...] In 2013, the FIAU was a very small unit [which] had six or seven people; it had a small budget of 330,000. That’s how serious we were with the FIAU until 2013. Today there are 42 people, and counting; and from a budget of 330, is being raised to just under 4 million. Its resources must have been increased for a reason.

Read the full interview on  the MaltaToday Digital Edition

More in Interview
‘We need to put this into context’ | Edward Scicluna
Interview

‘We need to put this into context’ | Edward Scicluna
Raphael Vassallo
[WATCH] ‘If we let those people sail on, we know they will die’ | Carola Rackete
Interview

[WATCH] ‘If we let those people sail on, we know they will die’ | Carola Rackete
Raphael Vassallo
Europe’s final solution: ‘let them drown’ | Maria Pisani
Interview

Europe’s final solution: ‘let them drown’ | Maria Pisani
Raphael Vassallo
The roads go ever on
Interview

The roads go ever on
Raphael Vassallo
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe