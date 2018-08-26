It’s not just ‘food’, it’s culture | Marvin Gauci

The job of a chef is reputed to be among the most stressful in the world. Is that true, in your experience... and if so, does the stress affect the way you work?

Yes, it does. It is very, very stressful. It’s partly the heat of the kitchen, and working in a busy environment, but it’s also the pressure of having to bring everything out together at the same time. If you have a table of six, for example, and they’ve sat down, looked at the menu and placed their orders... from that point on, you’re on the clock. You have about 10 to 15 minutes maximum to shoot out the starters. And they have to come out together: even if not all dishes have the same preparation time. Some might take one minute, others might take 10 minutes, depending on the cooking procedure. Besides the time running out, you need to ensure that standards are kept as high as the expectations. So yes, it is very stressful and very, very challenging. But it’s also very rewarding.

Another perception is that cooking is also an art-form in its right. Chefs of a certain calibre are regarded as master craftsmen more than mere professionals; and – in Malta as elsewhere – gastronomy is today more widely appreciated as an art than ever before. Do you agree?

Nowadays, people are more into food than they might have been in previous years. You see this on the social media all the time. People buy books, cook at home, go to the supermarket, or their favourite butcher, in search of a particular ingredient for a dish they saw in a restaurant, and want to recreate in their own home.

