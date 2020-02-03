Yorgen Fenech Bvlgari watch is in the Cabinet office

The €20,000 Bvlgari watch that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech gifted to former prime minister Joseph Muscat is inside the Cabinet office.

A list of gifts that Muscat received during his tenure in office was tabled in parliament by his successor Robert Abela on Monday, and the watch is featured amongst other donations.

The watch is inside the Cabinet office and was gifted to Muscat on December 2014, listed as "a private gift from Yorgen Fenech." It is a Bvlgari Malta EU commemoration watch marked 02/25.

Abela was tabling the information to a question from Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina who asked for a list of all gifts presented to Muscat between 2013 and his resignation on 13 January 2020. Most gifts are not dated and some do not list from whom the gift was received.

The other controversial Yorgen Fenech gifts, the three bottles of Petrus wine, are also listed but the list does not mention that the fine wine came from Fenech.

The bottles are inside the library at the Girgenti palace, two bottles from 2007 and one 1974 bottle, representative of the birth years of Muscat's twins and Muscat himself.

Other interesting gifts include a "coloured baby Jesus" and a "white baby Jesus", both found inside the "bedroom and bathroom" of Villa Francia, a government-owned palazzo in Lija.

Inside Villa Francia is also a piano, dated August 2017.

Other items include tokens from various anniversaries, works of art, sculptures, religious tokens, mugs, trays and frames.

Downloadable Files list_of_gifts.pdf



