menu

Demonstration against violence on women to be held this evening

NGOs expected to gather outside Parliament today to stage demonstration against violence on women

massimo_costa
4 February 2020, 12:42pm
by Massimo Costa
A demonstration against violence on women is being held in Valletta today (Photo: A similar demonstration which had taken place in 2018)
A demonstration against violence on women is being held in Valletta today (Photo: A similar demonstration which had taken place in 2018)

A demonstration against violence on women is being held this evening in Valletta.

The demonstration, expected to take place at 7pm outside Parliament, was organised in the wake of the cold-blooded murder of Chantelle Chetcuti, 34.

Chetcuti was repeatedly stabbed on Sunday night by her ex-partner, Justin Borg. She succumbed to her injuries late on Monday. Borg is expected to be charged in court in connection with the murder later today. 

The demonstration is being organised by the Womens’ Rights Foundation, Men Against Violence, Moviment Graffitti, MCWO (Malta Confederation of Women’s Organisations), Women for Women, St Jeanne Antide Foundation and SOAR.

Participants are being encouraged to wear red, orange or black.

READ ALSO | ‘This is no crime of passion: this is femicide’, activist Lara Dimitrijevic’s anguished call on Facebook

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Standards Commissioner snubs man who 'manipulated' Omtzigt Wikipedia page
National

Standards Commissioner snubs man who 'manipulated' Omtzigt Wikipedia page
David Hudson
Strong winds force Virtu Ferries to cancel Wednesday trips between Sicily and Malta
National

Strong winds force Virtu Ferries to cancel Wednesday trips between Sicily and Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Teachers’ union and Education Ministry to blame for reforms ‘rat race’ - UPE
National

Teachers’ union and Education Ministry to blame for reforms ‘rat race’ - UPE
Massimo Costa
Abortion is a healthcare issue, pro-choice doctors group says
National

Abortion is a healthcare issue, pro-choice doctors group says
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.