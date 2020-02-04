Demonstration against violence on women to be held this evening

A demonstration against violence on women is being held this evening in Valletta.

The demonstration, expected to take place at 7pm outside Parliament, was organised in the wake of the cold-blooded murder of Chantelle Chetcuti, 34.

Chetcuti was repeatedly stabbed on Sunday night by her ex-partner, Justin Borg. She succumbed to her injuries late on Monday. Borg is expected to be charged in court in connection with the murder later today.

The demonstration is being organised by the Womens’ Rights Foundation, Men Against Violence, Moviment Graffitti, MCWO (Malta Confederation of Women’s Organisations), Women for Women, St Jeanne Antide Foundation and SOAR.

Participants are being encouraged to wear red, orange or black.

