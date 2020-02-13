One-off milk and bread bonus to reach families in coming days

Families will be receiving a one-off €35 government bonus to compensate for bread and milk price increases last year.

Single people will receive a €15 bonus. The measure was announced in the last Budget to make up for price rises in the staple foods that had not registered in the cost of living index that determined the cost of living adjustment.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said the cheques will be reaching households by post over the next few days.

The bonus will complement the €3.49 weekly COLA increase.

Scicluna said the allowance will cost €5.3 million and an estimated 181,000 families will benefit. This includes 52,300 single persons.

Anyone not receiving the bonus by the end of next week can seek assistance on government customer care number 153.