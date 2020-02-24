menu

Social justice activists mourn passing of Joe Bartolo 'is-Sloopy'

Social justice activist Joe Bartolo, affectionately known as ‘is-Sloopy’ passed away on Sunday 23 February at the age of 69

james
24 February 2020, 8:50am
by James Debono
Joseph Bartolo, affectionately known as ‘Sloopy’, a former University of Malta employee and social justice activist
Bartolo was known for his socialist and humanistic values, having been an anti-poverty activist who actively contributed to housing policies, including recent legislation regulating the rental market, and who was also involved in planning new housing projects.

Bartolo was fondly remembered as the driving force along with the late environmentalist and MaltaToday journalist Julian Manduca (d. 2015), of the University of Malta, film club in the 1990s. 

Bartolo also set up the University book shop as a cooperative and was known for his long-standing support pf activist groups like Moviment Graffitti and the Anti Poverty Alliance.

He was also active in the Labour Party, which he critically supported through his life.

Bartolo was fondly remembered by family, former comrades and friends on Facebook.

