Former Bank of Valletta Executive Director Mario Mallia dies

Mario Mallia, the former Executive Director of Bank of Valletta, lost his life on Wednesday, just two months after resigning.

Reports say that Mallia was undergoing surgery due to medical complications that eventually led to his death.

Mallia, 59, gave 40 years of service to BOV, having worked with the bank since 1979. He formed part of the executive board of the bank in 2005 and occupied the role of Executive Director in the last three years of his career.

He frequented De La Salle College as a young student and held a Master of Arts degree from the University of Malta. He was a Certified Public Accountant by profession and was a Fellow of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

He is survived by his wife Rosette, and children, Daniela and Bernard.