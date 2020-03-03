[WATCH] Shocked, saddened and angry ministers: but what are they going to do?

Ian Borg offered words of solidarity to the family of the victim in Monday’s building collapse when asked who will shoulder responsibility for the tragedy.

The Infrastructure Minister was walking into Castille for a Cabinet meeting, a couple of hours after coming under fire for his tone-deaf Facebook comment in reaction to the tragedy.

Borg said the government shall continue working to address “challenges” in every sector. He was the minister who piloted rule changes to the construction industry last year in the wake of three major incidents that saw buildings next to construction sites collapse. The regulations have been criticised by civil society groups as inadequate to address the construction sector's frenzy, despite imposing new conditions.

MaltaToday went outside Castille to gauge the reaction of Cabinet members to the tragedy as they entered Castille.

Reactions ranged from plain shock to sadness to Deo Debattista’s and Julia Farrugia Portelli’s anger.

Debattista called for action and Farrugia Portelli insisted no industry was “above God, and above life”.

