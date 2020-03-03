menu

Miriam Pace’s daughter pays tribute: ‘My mammina… we had too many things left to do together’

Miriam Pace’s funeral will be held on Thursday at 2pm at the Carmelite church in Valletta

kurt_sansone
3 March 2020, 6:36pm
by Kurt Sansone
Miriam Pace with her daughter, Ivana Portelli
Miriam Pace’s daughter, Ivana Portelli, never imagined “in a hundred years” having to bid her mother farewell at such a young age.

In a Facebook post announcing her mother’s funeral, Portelli said there were “too many things left to do together” with her mother.

Miriam was killed when she was buried by the rubble of her collapsed house. The incident happened on Monday.

The 54-year-old woman’s funeral will be held at the Carmelite church in Valletta on Thursday at 2pm.

Portelli said the mass will be a “celebration of her mother’s life”.

Miriam was married to Carmel and they had two children – Ivana and Matthew.

Meanwhile, Ivana’s friends from the Catholic youth group CAM Youths, have pitched in and are collecting funds on behalf of the Pace family.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
