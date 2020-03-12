Police coronavirus quarantine enforcement protocols laid out in stakeholders’ meeting

The police unions have been given an explanation of the procedures and protocols to be put in place, as advised by the health authorities, in light of the threat caused by the coronavirus.

Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri met with the Malta Police Association and the Police Officers Union on Thursday, in light of the enhanced role the police force has to play in the current circumstances.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced mandatory 14-day quarantine periods for people who travelled to Malta from Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

The police will be carrying out spot-checks to enforce the obligatory quarantine, with €1,000 fines being handed out to anyone not observing the rules. Air and sea travel to and from the five countries has since been stopped.

“Accompanied by the corps’ highest-level officials, Minister Camilleri stressed the importance of the police force during this time, most notably their duty to ensure that the period of mandatory quarantine is being followed,” the Home Affairs ministry said in a statement.

“During the meeting, the necessary procedures and protocols, according to the instructions given by health authorities, were explained. The unions were satisfied with the discussions and all parties agreed to maintaining regular contact between the management of the police force and unions,” the ministry added.