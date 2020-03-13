menu

Coronavirus: Open markets, bereġ to close

Non-food open markets, government local clinics, day care centres, local tribunals to close

massimo_costa
13 March 2020, 8:17pm
by Massimo Costa
All open markets, except those selling food, are to shut down, the Local Government ministry has said.

A legal notice will be published to suspend non-food open markets, while those which sell food will need to maintain a 20-metre distance between each stall.

Government clinics (bereġ) are, with immediate effect, also shut down, the ministry said.

Day care centres are to remain closed.

Non-essential government services will stop being offered as far as possible. Services should be offered through online means if possible.

Local tribunal sitting are also deferred until further notice.

The measures are amongst several others, including the closure of schools and the law courts, which the government has taken to limit Covid-19 spread.

