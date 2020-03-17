Air Malta flight from Gatwick reports 'medical occurence'
Malta International Airport confirms that 'a medical occurence' was reported by the crew on board flight KM117 that landed in Malta from the UK
Air Malta crew on board flight KM117 from Gatwick reported a "medical occurence", Malta International Airport said in a statement.
No details have been given as to the nature of the case.
The flight landed in Malta just after 4pm on Tuesday. Two ambulances were called on-site.
The ambulances and the passenger transport bus left from near the aircraft at around 5:25pm.
"The established precautionary measures are being taken by the local health authorities so as to ensure everyone’s safety," MIA said.
This is a developing story, more details to follow.
More in National