Air Malta flight from Gatwick reports 'medical occurence'

Air Malta crew on board flight KM117 from Gatwick reported a "medical occurence", Malta International Airport said in a statement.

No details have been given as to the nature of the case.

The flight landed in Malta just after 4pm on Tuesday. Two ambulances were called on-site.

The ambulances and the passenger transport bus left from near the aircraft at around 5:25pm.

"The established precautionary measures are being taken by the local health authorities so as to ensure everyone’s safety," MIA said.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.