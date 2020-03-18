menu

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Superintendence of Public Health update, 10 new cases

The Superintendent of public health Charmaine Gauci briefed the press on the latest developments of COVID-19

matthew_agius
18 March 2020, 12:06pm
by Matthew Agius
Superintendent of public health , Charmaine Gauci
12:34 “Our appeal to persons who are feeling sick, where there is the beginning of the symptoms, do not report to work. The main way of transmission is droplet transmission, and some airborne transmission.” Matthew Vella
12:33 “We have taken a staged approach in the run-up to the stoppage on flights; the prime minister wanted to make sure people who wanted to return could make the flight back home.” Matthew Vella
12:28 Two deaths reported in the news yesterday are unrelated to the coronavirus. Matthew Vella
12:26 “We are taking as many measures as possible to keep people inside, to have people working from home as much as possible, stopping mass events… except for essential services, so that we reduce the hardship of a potential lockdown, while reducing all social contact as much as possible.” Matthew Vella
12:25 A question on the lockdown: is this necessary at this stage? Matthew Vella
12:23 Prof. Gauci says Malta is not a believer in herd immunity strategies, because its priority is to reduce the exposure of vulnerable people, among them elderly people, to contagion. Matthew Vella
12:20 Prof. Gauci says strict swabbing and social distancing measures will give Malta a chance to contain contagion up until the time a vaccine is available. She does not speculate about the length of time for such a vaccine has yet to be developed. Matthew Vella
12:19 She said that although flights will be stopped for incoming travellers, empty flights will be making their way to Malta to take tourists out of the island. Matthew Vella
12:17 Prof. Charmaine Gauci once again insists on social distancing as the best way so far to spread the contagion. Matthew Vella
12:16 1799 swabbing tests so far. Matthew Vella
12:15 The majority of cases so far are travel-associated, from a variety of countries. We have also have cases of local transmissions from the imported cases; but now new cases of local transmission in the community are expected to start. Early case identification and contract tracing can help slow down the faster spread. Matthew Vella
12:14 Another case is a Maltese worker who contracted the coronavirus from London; and another relative from a family ‘cluster’ where members have already contracted coronavirus from Belgium. Matthew Vella
12:12 Another two cases related to a hospital admission yesterday; they have been transferred to the infectious diseases unit. The ward where infection happened has been now sectioned off. The staff is in quarantine, and patients in the ward being tested. Matthew Vella
12:10 Another case is Maltese woman who travelled from London, who also went into quarantine; her family is also in quarantine. Matthew Vella
12:09 Updated | 10 new cases of coronavirus Matthew Vella
12:09 An Italian couple, male and female, 34 years, are also two new cases. They were not abroad, but they had contact with another person identified with a local transmission from a workplace. Matthew Vella
12:09 Two other cases are a couple who were in Poland, who went into self-quarantine. Contact-tracing underway with respect to a Berlin flight to Malta. Matthew Vella
12:08 We have one new case of an old male, whose contacts so far are not yet established. It is a case of local transmission. Matthew Vella

The Superintendent of public health Charmaine Gauci will be briefing the press on the latest news regarding COVID-19 at 12pm.

Malta has registered eight new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including a three-year-old boy, whose parents had already tested positive on Tuesday.

The total number of cases so far has risen to 38 as Malta started recording its first local transmissions on Monday. Four of the new cases announced on Tuesday were local transmissions.

All patients so far are in good condition.

The government on Monday announced more restrictive measures to help curb the disease, including the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, każini and other establishments, and an increase to €3,000 of the fine for breaching mandatory quarantine.

More to follow 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
