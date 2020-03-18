[WATCH] Coronavirus: Superintendence of Public Health update, 10 new cases

The Superintendent of public health Charmaine Gauci will be briefing the press on the latest news regarding COVID-19 at 12pm.

Malta has registered eight new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including a three-year-old boy, whose parents had already tested positive on Tuesday.

The total number of cases so far has risen to 38 as Malta started recording its first local transmissions on Monday. Four of the new cases announced on Tuesday were local transmissions.

All patients so far are in good condition.

The government on Monday announced more restrictive measures to help curb the disease, including the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, każini and other establishments, and an increase to €3,000 of the fine for breaching mandatory quarantine.

More to follow

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Eight new cases, including three-year-old, test positive overnight