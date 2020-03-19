[WATCH] Five new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed

Five new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Thursday after the health authorities conducted 300 swab tests.

Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, said that though the number of new cases was lower than that registered yesterday does not mean that this is a cause for optimism.

"The worst is yet to come. Let's not allow the number to fool us," she said.

With today's update, the total number of coronavirus cases in Malta is now at 53.

Prof. Gauci said that out of the five new cases, two were local transmissions: one positive case was a 56-year-old woman who had a relative fly in from Brussels with symptoms and another was a Maltese man of 64 who is a relative of another case that already tested positive.

Another six persons who came into contact with the 56-year-old have been placed in mandatory quarantine.

The man who was infected through a relative stayed in quarantine for 14 days, so his contact was minimal if at all, Gauci said.

The other three cases were imported.

Another positive case was a Maltese man of 29 who flew from England. He developed symptoms on 15 March, a cough, a fever and shortness of breath. He stayed in mandatory quarantine so his contact was minimal.

Another case is of a Maltese 35-year-old man who came back from Brussels on 15 March but had submitted himself to mandatory quarantine.

The last case is of a 33-year-old Spaniard, resident in Malta, who flew back to Malta from Madrid on 9 March. He was swabbed after he alerted the authorities and tested positive. Gauci said that he went to work for a short amount of time on 10 March, two days before his symptoms developed.

A risk assessment at his workplace was carried out but health authorities deemed it to be low risk.

Gauci said that the local transmissions were all contained in the same clusters.

People who are at lower risk of severe conditions can stay isolated at home or at another facility we have outside Mater Dei, Gauci said.

She added that all 53 persons who contracted the virus, including the elderly patients who tested positive on Wednesday, were in good condition.