[WATCH] Five new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed

Total number of Covid-19 cases in Malta now at 53

david_hudson
19 March 2020, 11:54am
by David Hudson
Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci
Five new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Thursday after the health authorities conducted 300 swab tests.

Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, said that though the number of new cases was lower than that registered yesterday does not mean that this is a cause for optimism.

"The worst is yet to come. Let's not allow the number to fool us," she said.

With today's update, the total number of coronavirus cases in Malta is now at 53.

Prof. Gauci said that out of the five new cases, two were local transmissions: one positive case was a 56-year-old woman who had a relative fly in from Brussels with symptoms and another was a Maltese man of 64 who is a relative of another case that already tested positive.

Another six persons who came into contact with the 56-year-old have been placed in mandatory quarantine.

The man who was infected through a relative stayed in quarantine for 14 days, so his contact was minimal if at all, Gauci said.

The other three cases were imported.

Another positive case was a Maltese man of 29 who flew from England. He developed symptoms on 15 March, a cough, a fever and shortness of breath. He stayed in mandatory quarantine so his contact was minimal.

Another case is of a Maltese 35-year-old man who came back from Brussels on 15 March but had submitted himself to mandatory quarantine.

The last case is of a 33-year-old Spaniard, resident in Malta, who flew back to Malta from Madrid on 9 March. He was swabbed after he alerted the authorities and tested positive. Gauci said that he went to work for a short amount of time on 10 March, two days before his symptoms developed. 

A risk assessment at his workplace was carried out but health authorities deemed it to be low risk.

Gauci said that the local transmissions were all contained in the same clusters. 

People who are at lower risk of severe conditions can stay isolated at home or at another facility we have outside Mater Dei, Gauci said.

She added that all 53 persons who contracted the virus, including the elderly patients who tested positive on Wednesday, were in good condition.

12:15 The briefing is over. Thank you for following. David Hudson
12:15 People who are at lower risk of severe conditions can stay isolated at home or at another facility we have outside Mater Dei, Gauci says. David Hudson
12:14 "We've had no cases where treatment was required. However, if there comes a time when patients require treatment especially due to co-morbid conditions, we will participate in clinical trials for treatment." David Hudson
12:13 All symptoms exhibited in all patients are mild, Gauci says. David Hudson
12:13 There are cases that do not require hospitalisation, Gauci says, and are being kept in isolation at home. Police are doing the rounds to make sure they stay at home. David Hudson
12:12 With regard to other health professionals at Mater Dei, we did not record new cases amongst them, Gauci says. David Hudson
12:10 We are offering all health professionals the PPE, the protective gear, as recommended by global health authorities. All healthcare workers had the necessary training to use it, she says. David Hudson
12:09 Gauci says that though the amount of new infections is lower than those recorded yesterday does not mean that the worst is over. "The worst of it hasn't come yet," she says. David Hudson
12:08 All these cases, Gauci says, are in good condition and they are in isolation at Mater Dei hospital. The elderly cases recorded yesterday are also in good condition. David Hudson
12:06 "I appeal to limit contact with other people. This is transmitted through droplets. If someone is coughing or sneezing and is close to another person, infection is easy." David Hudson
12:06 Local transmissions are all contained in the same clusters, Gauci says. David Hudson
12:05 The total number of cases is now 53. David Hudson
12:05 A Maltese man of 64 years is a relative of another case that has already tested positive. His symptoms started on 17 March: cough and throat pain. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days. David Hudson
12:04 Another is a 35-year-old Maltese man who came back from Brussels on 15 March. He submitted himself to mandatory quarantine. David Hudson
12:04 Another case is a 33-year-old Spanish man, resident in Malta. He came back to Malta from Madrid on 9 March. He was swabbed when he alerted health authorities. He went to work for a short time on 10 March, two days before he developed symptoms. A risk assessment at his workplace was carried out but the risk is low, Gauci says. David Hudson
12:03 A Maltese man of 29 years old was in England until 15 March. He developed symptoms on 15 March: cough, fever and shortness of breath. When he came back to Malta, he stayed in mandatory quarantine. David Hudson
12:02 One positive case was a 56-year-old Maltese woman. Her relative came from Brussels. Another six persons that came into contact with the woman have been placed in mandatory quarantine. David Hudson
12:02 785 other swabs carried out at Mater Dei resulted all negative. David Hudson
12:01 Swabbing has been taking place constantly. Yesterday, health authorities, 300 swabs have been carried out. Five positive cases were found. This brings the total to 53 cases. David Hudson
12:00 The Superintendent of Public Health will be delivering her daily briefing at noon. David Hudson

