PN proposes journalism fund to finance factual information on coronavirus

The Nationalist Party has proposed the setting-up of a team of journalists hailing from media houses across the country whose aim would be that of combating fake news and misinformation, so that it could sustain media houses and ensure the protection of journalists.

The team would be responsible in publishing correct and factual information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, so that the general public is shielded from incorrect and fabricated news.

Resources for the team would be taken from a specialized fund administered by the Superintendence of Public Health.

“It is important that the government recognizes media houses and journalists as one of the most crucial tools in battling misinformation on Covid-19,” Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia said.

Asked what structure the team would have, Comodini Cachia said that while the funding would be supplied by the government, the configuration of such a team would have to be proposed by the media houses themselves. “It is important that such a team remains objective and independent,” she said.

On the stipulated costs such a team would have, Comodini Cachia said the government had already forked out €4.5 million in advertising for Vistajet contracts. “It would be able to do the same for the country’s newsrooms.”

The PN also proposed the financing of administrative projects by newsroom websites which would help in disseminating informative content surrounding Covid-19. Such content could include online debates with health experts and a Q&A for the general public among others.

Another proposal by the PN is that of financing online Influencers, whose already established platform would help in delivering factual information.

According to Comodini Cachia, the government should be financing videos and features for students, on the latest updates on the coronavirus. Such content would be made available on the MySchool platform.

The PN said that the government should establish a message information system with COVID-19 updates where people can register to receive the information. This would be government-sponsored and established by an inter-media house group to ensure the independence of messages.

Newly-elected MP David Thake also addressed the press conference, supported the recent proposals forwarded by six media houses, calling for tax exemptions and reductions.

He also called on the government to support and contribute to the journalists’ wages, highlighting their important role in such a crisis.

PN MP Karl Gouder said that in a situation which has totally derailed people’s way of life, informative and factual journalism is needed. He also called for the financing of a database, which would be made available for journalists who wish to access it, and would contain useful links and the latest updates surrounding the virus.