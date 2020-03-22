[LIVE] Coronavirus: 17 new cases registered overnight, no Covid-19 deaths to date, non-essential shops and services to close
14:28 Fearne specifies that, in terms of prohibited gatherings, it is organised gatherings which are being banned. And the €3,000 fine will apply to those organising such events, not those attending. Massimo Costa
14:27 IT stores and newskiosks will be amongst those shops which will remain open. Massimo Costa
14:26 A comprehensive list of all outlets which will close will be published tomorrow in the Government Gazette. Massimo Costa
14:26 Chris Fearne is now answering press questions. He says that home deliveries will continue. Work places will remain open. He emphasises that shopping malls and shops providing non-essential services will be closed to prevent further contagion. Massimo Costa
14:19 Ten of the 17 new cases are related to travelling abroad. Massimo Costa
14:19 Contact tracing of all new cases is taking place, Gauci says. This is leading to the discovery of the new cases. Massimo Costa
14:19 Charmaine Gauci is now speaking. She says confirms there have been 17 new Covid-19 cases overnight. Massimo Costa
14:16 All households will be receiving an official leaflet from the public health authorities with safety measures to follow. Massimo Costa
14:16 "Everybody must cooperate," Fearne is stressing. "We cannot get out of this situation if it is only the health department, public entities and ministries which abide by the measures." Massimo Costa
14:15 Anyone breaching the new non-essential services closure and gatherings closure rules will also be liable to a €3,000 fine. Massimo Costa
14:14 All public gatherings and public meetings will be prohibited from tomorrow morning, too. Massimo Costa
14:14 Fearne adds that pet shops will also continue operating normally and will not be closed. Massimo Costa
14:14 All non-essential services will have to stop by 8am on Monday. Massimo Costa
14:14 The following won't be affected: post offices, medical services, banks and transport-related services. These services will operate normally. Massimo Costa
14:13 The second set of measures: non-essential services will be stopped. These include: hairdressers, beauticians and tattoo parlours. This is being done to reduce contact amongst persons receiving such services. Massimo Costa
14:13 Anyone breaching the new closure measures is liable to a €3,000 fine for each breach. Massimo Costa
14:12 The new measures will come into effect at 8am on Monday. Massimo Costa
14:12 The following kind of shops won't be affected: supermarkets, green grocers, bakeries, confectionaries, fish mongers and so on. A complete list will be published tomorrow in the Government Gazette. Massimo Costa
14:11 The first set of new measures: All non-essential retail outlets will be closed. These include clothes shops, toy shops, electronics shops and household good stores. Massimo Costa
14:11 The virus can only be contracted through contact with an infected person or through touching an infected surface, Fearne says. Massimo Costa
14:09 “We’ve now had limited spread in the community,” Fearne says. The new measures he will be announcing are appropriate for the stage the country is in. Massimo Costa
14:06 Around 60 of the total number of patients are recovering at home. Massimo Costa
14:05 The number of patients who have recovered remains at two. Massimo Costa
14:05 Fearne asks the media to only report official information. "We were always committed transparency and will be communicating to you all developments. There have till now been no Covid-19 death in our country." Massimo Costa
14:05 No patients have died due to Covid-19, despite the persistent rumours, Fearne says. One patient remains in the ITU. Massimo Costa
14:04 17 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, Fearne says, bringing the total to 90. Massimo Costa
14:04 The press conference has started. Deputy PM Chris Fearne says he will start be announcing new measures. Charmaine Gauci will then proceed to give her daily briefing of the new cases registered in the past 24 hours and the status of patients. Massimo Costa
14:00 Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be briefing the media in connection with the coronavirus situation. The briefing is expected to start shortly. Massimo Costa
New measures are expected to be introduced as the government steps up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, MaltaToday has learnt.
The measures will be announced by Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne at a press conference that will be held at 2pm.
The conference will also be addressed by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, who will give an update on the number of new infections.
Malta registered nine new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 73.
More to follow.
