[LIVE] Coronavirus: 17 new cases registered overnight, no Covid-19 deaths to date, non-essential shops and services to close

New measures are expected to be introduced as the government steps up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, MaltaToday has learnt.

The measures will be announced by Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne at a press conference that will be held at 2pm.

The conference will also be addressed by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, who will give an update on the number of new infections.

Malta registered nine new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 73.

More to follow.