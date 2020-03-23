Prison raises bar as it prepares for full coronavirus lockdown

The Corradino Correctional Facility has introduced new preventive measures to combat the coronavirus despite none of the inmates and their families have tested positive yet.

Sources inside the prison told MaltaToday that the facility has shifted up a gear in preparation for a full lockdown as the country at large tightens restrictions to reduce social contact.

Prison Director, retired AFM colonel Alexander Dalli, has ordered that the facility proceed to its second phase of lockdown in view of the latest developments, the sources said.

Under the new regime, new arrivals are being kept separate from the rest for two weeks before they are cleared to join the general prison population.

A mini-hospital has also been set up, as have sleeping quarters for the guards.

Every inmate and staff member’s temperature is taken daily and all cars that enter the prison complex are fumigated.

Trays full of a mixture of disinfectant and soap have been placed at every entrance to disinfect the soles of shoes.

Guards have air filtration apparatus, and perspex screens have been erected at places where visitors and lawyers would normally meet inmates.

An ambulance is also on standby and over 20 new washing machines have been installed in prison to avoid sending clothes out for laundry.

The sources said arrangements are also being made to enable staff to live in separate quarters inside the prisons, should the prison be required to go on full lockdown.