menu

Corradino inmates issued face masks in COVID-19 precaution ramp-up

Although prisoners are, as yet, not on total lockdown, as of yesterday, the prison authorities have issued the masks with the order that from today, all personnel must wear them in prison as part of a gradual increase in precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus

matthew_agius
28 March 2020, 6:53am
by Matthew Agius
Corradino prison has implemented increasingly tight measures to prevent infection on its premises
Corradino prison has implemented increasingly tight measures to prevent infection on its premises

Inmates at CCF have been issued face masks which they have been ordered to wear at all times, as measures to avoid coronavirus infection ramp up at the prison.

Although prisoners are, as yet, not on total lockdown, as of yesterday, the prison authorities have issued the masks with the order that from today, all personnel must wear them in prison. Items coming from outside the prisons are now being placed for 48hrs in a fumigated room. 

Skype facilities, which were introduced for inmates a few months ago, has now been upgraded, with more points for prisoners to use it to communicate with family.

In line with the most recent government guidelines, some guards who lived with parents who are over 65 will now be living in special quarters at CCF to avoid contaminating elderly parents.

The officers canteen has also been changed to takeaway only to avoid people congregating.

The actions are part of a raft of measures at the prison, which are gradually being rolled out as the epidemic spreads across the Maltese islands.

These start with hygiene-the facility is being constantly scrubbed down by staff and inmates - going on to daily temperature roll call, makeshift clinics, enlarged staff dormitories and even the provision of HAZMAT suits for the eventuality of infection breaching the prison’s defences.


Read More: the measures already implemented

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
Corradino inmates issued face masks in COVID-19 precaution ramp-up
National

Corradino inmates issued face masks in COVID-19 precaution ramp-up
Matthew Agius
Coronavirus: Government lists exemptions for people affected by partial lockdown
National

Coronavirus: Government lists exemptions for people affected by partial lockdown
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: Car showrooms to close, mechanics to remain open
National

Coronavirus: Car showrooms to close, mechanics to remain open
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: If you need someone to talk to, the OASI Foundation is listening
National

Coronavirus: If you need someone to talk to, the OASI Foundation is listening
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.