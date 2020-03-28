Corradino inmates issued face masks in COVID-19 precaution ramp-up

Inmates at CCF have been issued face masks which they have been ordered to wear at all times, as measures to avoid coronavirus infection ramp up at the prison.

Although prisoners are, as yet, not on total lockdown, as of yesterday, the prison authorities have issued the masks with the order that from today, all personnel must wear them in prison. Items coming from outside the prisons are now being placed for 48hrs in a fumigated room.

Skype facilities, which were introduced for inmates a few months ago, has now been upgraded, with more points for prisoners to use it to communicate with family.

In line with the most recent government guidelines, some guards who lived with parents who are over 65 will now be living in special quarters at CCF to avoid contaminating elderly parents.

The officers canteen has also been changed to takeaway only to avoid people congregating.

The actions are part of a raft of measures at the prison, which are gradually being rolled out as the epidemic spreads across the Maltese islands.



These start with hygiene-the facility is being constantly scrubbed down by staff and inmates - going on to daily temperature roll call, makeshift clinics, enlarged staff dormitories and even the provision of HAZMAT suits for the eventuality of infection breaching the prison’s defences.



