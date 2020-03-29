menu

[LIVE] Malta registers two new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after record number of swabs

Both cases announced today are local transmission cases after health authorities conducted 585 swab tests

david_hudson
29 March 2020, 12:08pm
by David Hudson
Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci
Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci

Two new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Malta on Sunday, a record low since the infection began spreading in the country. 

This brings the total number of cases to 151.

Both the new cases were local transmission cases.

The cases involve a 53-year-old woman who tested positive after a family member returned from the United Kingdom on 20 March and started showing symptoms of infection on 23 March. It is unclear whether the woman contracted the virus from her relative.

Gauci described this case as exemplary in how precautions were taken in that the family member, upon returning from the UK, quarantined himself in an isolated residence outside of his usual household to minimise contact with vulnerable relatives.

The other positive case was of a man who works in the private sector and who might have contracted the virus from a colleague who flew in from abroad, but this has not been established.

Though the number of new cases is consistently low, Gauci appealed to anyone who is capable of staying at home to do so. 

12:40 Gauci said that the health authorities are conducting pilot testing, conducting random swabs on people who voluntarily submit themselves to tests simply to check whether the infection is spreading outside the contact tracing clusters. David Hudson
12:38 Gauci once again appealed for anyone who can stay at home to do so. David Hudson
12:37 Both cases today are local transmission cases. David Hudson
12:37 Another case is of a Maltese man who did not go abroad. The man told authorities that he reported to work and that a colleague had flown from abroad and might have contracted the virus from that employee. David Hudson
12:36 Gauci says this is a good example because the person who flew from the UK sought residence outside his home to stop the spread of infection. David Hudson
12:35 This person was in quarantine so he did not have any contact with other persons outside the family. David Hudson
12:35 A Maltese woman of 53 years is a new positive case on Sunday. She didn't go abroad but a family member came from the UK on 20 March and developed symptoms on the 23rd. David Hudson
12:34 Four people are currently being held at the ITU due to Covid-19. David Hudson
12:34 The 72-year-old is still in ITU and treated with a ventilator. Two other people at the Infectious Diseases Ward are also now being monitored at the ITU. David Hudson
12:33 This brings the total to 151 cases. David Hudson
12:33 Only two positive cases were found, she says. David Hudson
12:33 Charmaine Gauci says that a record number of swabs were conducted from Saturday to Sunday, a total of 585 swabs. David Hudson

She said that the health authorities are carrying out pilot testing, conducting random swabs on people who voluntarily submit themselves to tests simply to check whether the infection is spreading outside the contact tracing clusters.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, delivered a press conference at the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Directorate in G’Mangia at 12:30 pm.  

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Private schools in talks with government over revised admission criteria
National

Private schools in talks with government over revised admission criteria
David Hudson
Coronavirus: Police step up patrols to disperse gatherings
National

Coronavirus: Police step up patrols to disperse gatherings
Kurt Sansone
[LIVE] Malta registers two new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after record number of swabs
National

[LIVE] Malta registers two new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after record number of swabs
David Hudson
Adrian Delia: 'Let's not backtrack on COVID measures to appease economic sector'
National

Adrian Delia: 'Let's not backtrack on COVID measures to appease economic sector'
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.