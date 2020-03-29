[LIVE] Malta registers two new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after record number of swabs

Two new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Malta on Sunday, a record low since the infection began spreading in the country.

This brings the total number of cases to 151.

Both the new cases were local transmission cases.

The cases involve a 53-year-old woman who tested positive after a family member returned from the United Kingdom on 20 March and started showing symptoms of infection on 23 March. It is unclear whether the woman contracted the virus from her relative.

Gauci described this case as exemplary in how precautions were taken in that the family member, upon returning from the UK, quarantined himself in an isolated residence outside of his usual household to minimise contact with vulnerable relatives.

The other positive case was of a man who works in the private sector and who might have contracted the virus from a colleague who flew in from abroad, but this has not been established.

Though the number of new cases is consistently low, Gauci appealed to anyone who is capable of staying at home to do so.

She said that the health authorities are carrying out pilot testing, conducting random swabs on people who voluntarily submit themselves to tests simply to check whether the infection is spreading outside the contact tracing clusters.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, delivered a press conference at the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Directorate in G’Mangia at 12:30 pm.