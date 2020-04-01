Coronavirus: Food Aid project to help Malta's 'overwhelming' number of crisis-hit families

The Malta Trust Foundation has set up a food aid project with the support of the business community after receiving an “overwhelming” number of requests from disadvantaged families, who are among the worst hit by the coronavirus economic crisis.

The rapid proliferation of the coronavirus has brought the economy to a standstill and caused significant financial hardship for many families.

“During these critical times, it is very disturbing to receive so many requests for food from families and unfortunate individuals,” foundation head, President-emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said.

“We are also getting appeals for help from people who call us in tears because they are unable to pay their rent and are very scared they will become homeless,” she added.

The foundation’s team and volunteers have today started distributing boxes of food donated by several businesses, among them: Pama, Vernons, Piscopo Cash & Carry, Convenience Shops, Busy Bee, Cauchi Poultry, Chef’s Choice, Frank Borda Ltd, Golden Harvest, Jespers Bakery, Green’s Supermarkets, Benna, Ta’ Ganza, e-Cabs, Bonju Cabs, GoTo Sharing, Famalco, Blexr Gaming, and Remax.

Coleiro Preca said the boxes of food aid were being distributed among those who were already struggling in normal times to feed their families adequately, and others who have suffered a drastic loss of income due to the current economic circumstances and are struggling to make ends meet.

The Malta Trust Foundation was also asked to support some NGOs with food supplies as their resources are overstretched in their efforts to cope with the increasing number of people coming forward.

Coleiro Preca, who is also Eurochild president, said it was of even greater concern to realise that so many children were being negatively affected by the current extraordinary circumstances.

“We must do everything possible to ensure child poverty does not increase on our islands,” she appealed. “It is of overriding importance that we give priority to our children, otherwise the poverty this generation will suffer will spill over into the decades of their lives that follow.”