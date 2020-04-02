menu

Woman in critical condition after being run over in Mqabba

A 37-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Mqabba

2 April 2020, 5:17pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The woman was certified to have sustained critical injuries at Mater Dei Hospital
A 37-year-old woman is in critical condition after being run over by a car in her hometown, Mqabba, the police said.

The incident happened at around 11am on Thursday when the woman was hit by a Honda Fit, driven by a 52-year-old woman from San Ġwann.

The incident happened in Triq il-Madonna tal-Ġilju and the woman was certified to have sustained critical injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

The district police are investigating.

