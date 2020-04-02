menu

New machine at Mater Dei can perform 800 COVID-19 tests a day

Robotic machine, which can process 800 coronavirus tests each day, with results available within minutes, will start being used in coming hours

massimo_costa
2 April 2020, 8:07pm
by Massimo Costa
The new robotic machine will start being used in the coming hours
The new robotic machine will start being used in the coming hours

In the coming hours, a machine capable of testing 800 samples each day for COVID-19 will start being used.

The robotic machine, which will be housed at Mater Dei’s Pathology Department, can process test results within minutes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne - who was visiting the Pathology Department on Thursday as the final preparations for the machine to be put in use were being made - said Malta was benefitting from such advanced machinery because the government had made all necessary investment in this regard in a timely manner.

Malta, he said, was one of the first countries in Europe which would have access to such a machine.

“The more tests we carry out at this early stage, the more we will be in a position to offer immediate care to COVID-19 patients and to isolate them promptly so as to prevent viral spread,” Fearne said.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
New machine at Mater Dei can perform 800 COVID-19 tests a day
National

New machine at Mater Dei can perform 800 COVID-19 tests a day
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus: 10 people fined €3,000 each for breach of quarantine in past 24 hours
National

Coronavirus: 10 people fined €3,000 each for breach of quarantine in past 24 hours
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus: Helpline launched for queries on work conditions
National

Coronavirus: Helpline launched for queries on work conditions
Massimo Costa
Woman in critical condition after being run over in Mqabba
National

Woman in critical condition after being run over in Mqabba
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.