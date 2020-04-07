menu

Coronavirus: Mental health support line opened

A mental health support line – 1770 – is now operational with the help of the Richmond Foundation to assist people at a time of social distancing and great anxiety

kurt_sansone
7 April 2020, 12:46pm
by Kurt Sansone
Mental health support is now available on the helpline 1770
People who feel that social distancing, the restrictive measures in place, or the situation in general are having an impact on their mental health wellbeing can now call 1770.

The helpline, a joint effort by the health authorities and the Richmond Foundation, is intended to offer people suffering from mental health issues support.

The helpline was announced this morning by Health Minister Chris Fearne when delivering the latest bulletin on Covid-19.

The helpline is operation today until 8pm, tomorrow between 8am and 8pm, and from Thursday will be available 24 hours a day.

Fearne urged people to show solidarity during this time by calling or maintaining online contact with the elderly and vulnerable people, who are being encouraged to stay at home.

 

Mental health support helpline: 1770

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
