Former PL minister Karmenu Vella is part-owner of plot neighbouring Żurrieq field slated for new road

Labour Party veteran Karmenu Vella owns a third of the land belonging to a developer who wants to build a road on government agricultural land in Żurrieq’s Tal-Bebbux area.

The issue concerns a proposed development on a private plot of land and a request by one of the owners to have a new road built through a government-owned field.

However, Vella distanced himself from the controversial zoning application when contacted by MaltaToday. The former European commissioner clarified that he did not apply for the zoning permit.

The application was filed in 2022 on behalf of Francis Spiteri, who owns Tal-Karmnu Construction Company.

Vella said whether or not the road is constructed is of no interest to him. “It makes no difference. Whatever is on that government land does not affect me,” he said.

The zoning application is seeking permission for the construction of a series of buildings and the new road, running through government-owned agricultural land.

The field in question has been tilled by two farmers with a strong connection to the area. In an interview with MaltaToday last month, farmers Robert Bondin Carter and Annalisa Schembri, appealed to the government to reverse the eviction notice.

The case has angered many in the Żurrieq community. Activists, farmers, and resident groups blasted the Lands Authority for agreeing to terminate the agricultural lease to satisfy the request made in the zoning application.

A Żurrieq native, Vella, known as Il-Guy, served as minister under a number of Labour governments, having been elected to parliament between 1976 and 2014. He then became EU Commissioner for the environment, fisheries and maritime affairs. He is an architect by profession.

The land at the centre of controversy was added to the development zone in 2006 and government entities and ministries continue to invoke this change as an excuse for acceding to the request filed by Francis Spiteri.

However, the Lands Ministry has stressed that the field which will be turned into a road will only be developed if there is “a project beneficial to the Żurrieq community, which is agreed upon by the local council”.