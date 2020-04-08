Coronavirus: 11 more patients have fully recovered

11 more people have fully recovered from the coronavirus after registering two negative results in 24 hours.

This brings the total of recovered patients to 16 since the start of the pandemic early last month.

The 11 people will now spend two weeks in preventive quarantine as an additional precaution, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on TVM’s Dissett this evening.

The good news comes hours after Malta registered its first death from Covid-19, a 92-year-old Gozitan woman.

The woman passed away at around 6pm at the Gozo General Hospital. She had previously been housed in the old people’s home on the hospital site and registered positive on Tuesday.

Fearne said that three elderly people who had been with the woman are in quarantine.

The woman had several underlying conditions that put her at risk.