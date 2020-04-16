menu

4,700 foreign workers repatriated amid COVID-19 crisis

Government assisted 4,700 foreigners to return to their countries, while 1,200 Maltese people abroad were brought back home since the coronavirus crisis started

massimo_costa
16 April 2020, 6:20pm
by Massimo Costa
The government has assisted with the repatriation of 4,700 foreigners since the coronavirus crisis started
The government has in the past weeks assisted with the repatriation of 4,700 foreign workers who chose to return to their countries amid the crisis caused by COVID-19.

The number does not include those who returned home without the government's assistance.

There are 2,603 more people who have registered with the government's repatriation scheme and are waiting to return to their home countries.

The measures put in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus have forced the complete closure of several businesses, including all restaurants, bars and casinos, whose staff include many foreigners. Other establishments, such as hotels, have seen their business grind to a virtual halt.

According to Eurostat’s figures from 2019, there were over 67,000 non-Maltese people living in Malta, of whom 38,563 were EU nationals, while 28,582 originated from third countries.

The government has also repatriated 1,200 Maltese people abroad back to Malta, while another 355 are still waiting to be brought back.

All air and sea traffic to Malta is currently stopped, except that for repatriation or commercial transport.

