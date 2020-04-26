Robert Abela has made TVM an extension of Labour's own TV station - PN

The PN has accused Robert Abela of using the national broadcasting station TVM to deliver his own propaganda.

In a statement on Sunday, the Nationalist Party said the Prime Minister had in his first 100 days in office made TVM an extension of Labour's One TV.

Earlier this month, Abela used TVM to react to the filing of a criminal complaint by Repubblika regarding the alleged inaction by the government in the saving of migrants at sea. PN leader Adrian Delia was the following day affored a right of reply on TVM.

The Nationalist Party accused Abela of having seized control of TVM. "Instead of striving for unity, [Abela] is instead dividing the people at a time when we should keep fighting the spread of COVID-19 as a united country," the party said.

The PN also reacted to news that the new police commissioner could be appointed for a period of only four years instead of five. This, it said, was a confirmation that Abela wanted to keep control over the police chief.

"Nowhere in the Venice Commission's report does it say that the police commissioner's tenure should be reduced from five to four years, and that the first year after appointment should be a probation period," the PN added.