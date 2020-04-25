menu

Abela wants absolute control over new police chief, PN says

Nationalist Party claims probation and four-year tenure for new police commissioner goes against the spirit of the recommendations of the Venice Commission

matthew_agius
25 April 2020, 10:57am
by Matthew Agius
The PN claims the call for application shows that the Prime Minister wants absolute control over the police force
The Nationalist Party has criticised the government’s call for applications for the post of Commissioner of Police, saying that the post’s four-year tenure was confirmation that Prime Minister Robert Abela wanted to continue to choose the Commissioner himself and control him “in the most absolute manner” during his time in the post.

Government yesterday announced the public call for applications for the post. Among the details published was the fact that the successful candidate would be on a 48-month contract, with the possibility of renewal. It also specified that the position was subject to a one--year probationary period.

“This decision by the Labour government goes against the spirit of the recommendations of the Venice Commission,” said PN MPs Beppe Fenech Adami and Karol Aquilina, pointing out that the Commission had recommended a five-year tenure and did not mention any probation periods.

The PN said this would allow Prime Minister Robert Abela to fire the candidate he himself had chosen until the probation period lapsed.

It emphasised that in a democratic society it was essential to have a police force led by a professional and impartial person, “who embraced the Rule of Law as the best tool for the protection of citizens.”

The PN said it believes that the person selected for the post should be approved by a two thirds Parliamentary majority.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
