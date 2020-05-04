[WATCH] Three new COVID-19 cases, seven more recoveries

Three new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight, while seven more patients have recovered, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said.

Malta has now 480 reported cases, 399 of whom have recovered and four of whom have died. There remain 77 active cases.

Starting from Monday, a number of shops have been allowed to re-open, following a partial-relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

People are however being asked to wear masks when using public transport of visiting shops.

In total, 35,727 swab tests have been carried out to date.

Three three new cases are:

A 33-year-old Maltese man who had contact with a known cases of COVID-19

A 50-year old Maltese woman who had contact with the same COVID-19 patient as the above man

A 26-year-old Maltese male care worker at Mater Dei Hospital

All three cases presented with typical coronavirus symptoms

Masks are mitigatino measure as lockdown partially relaxed

Asked by MaltaToday why shoppers and bus passengers are now required to wear masks, when at the start of the pandemic masks were only advised for frontline workers, Gauci said the new requirement was put in place as a mitigation measure for the relaxation of lockdown rules.

"Lockdown measures cannot be relaxed without a contingency plan. Surgical and cloth masks lower the risk of transmitting the virus - this is a mitigation measure," she said.

People should remain inside unless needed

Gauci said that, despite the relaxed measures which come in place as from today, people should still avoid leaving their homes unless needed.

She emphasised that people should avoid contact with others, unless they are household members of work colleagues.

She also reiterated the importance of vulnerable people staying home, and of anyone visiting a shopor using the bus to wear a mask.