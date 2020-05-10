74 motorists fined for speeding, one caught doing 193km/h

The police booked 74 motorists for speeding Sunday, including one driver caught doing 193km/h.

The motorist in question had been driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution II sports car on the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, which has a maximum speed limit of 70km/h.

The police fined another 13 drivers for violating regulations, including nine who were missing a license plate at the front of their vehicles, two who had illegally tinted glass, and another two who disobeyed unspecified traffic rules.

Today's checks were coordinated by Traffic Section officers, assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) and Special Intervention Unit (SIU).