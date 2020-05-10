menu

74 motorists fined for speeding, one caught doing 193km/h

Police book 74 motorists for speeding on Sunday, including one caught driving at 193km/h on the Coast Road

massimo_costa
10 May 2020, 4:34pm
by Massimo Costa
74 drivers were caught speeding on Sunday (File photo)
74 drivers were caught speeding on Sunday (File photo)

The police booked 74 motorists for speeding Sunday, including one driver caught doing 193km/h.

The motorist in question had been driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution II sports car on the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, which has a maximum speed limit of 70km/h. 

The police fined another 13 drivers for violating regulations, including nine who were missing a license plate at the front of their vehicles, two who had illegally tinted glass, and another two who disobeyed unspecified traffic rules.

Today's checks were coordinated by Traffic Section officers, assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) and Special Intervention Unit (SIU).

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
74 motorists fined for speeding, one caught doing 193km/h
National

74 motorists fined for speeding, one caught doing 193km/h
Massimo Costa
University lecture halls being converted into hospital facilities in case of COVID-19 second wave
National

University lecture halls being converted into hospital facilities in case of COVID-19 second wave
Massimo Costa
Ambassador to Finland resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler
National

Ambassador to Finland resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler
Massimo Costa
Neville Gafà claims migration problem 'exploded' after his interventions in Libya ceased
National

Neville Gafà claims migration problem 'exploded' after his interventions in Libya ceased
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.