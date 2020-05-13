COVID standstill leaves adoptive parents anxious

International adoptions came to an abrupt halt with the COVID-19 pandemic leading countries to close their ports and airports after travel routes were shut down. And expectant parents seeking international adoptions are indeed disappointed.

Svetlana Camilleri and her husband have been trying to grow their family for over six years and had been finally matched with a child from India in September 2019. The couple had only just been approved on 5 March, when the world went into complete lockdown leaving them and many others in limbo.

On 19 March, India suspended entry of all international flights, then only one day later on 20 March, Malta followed suit; aside from chartered flights to bring residents back to the island.

The situation has left many wondering when the airports would reopen – however Economy Minister Silvio Schembri told parliament last week that it was it was “extremely likely” that the airport would be one of the last things re-opened.

“After waiting for so long, and getting so far – being in the final stages and then have everything just come to a standstill. It’s not a nice situation to be in. We’re all disappointed. It’s been hard for us to go from being approved to days later getting bad news,” Camilleri said.

Camilleri said it had been difficult to handle the reality that they simply do not know when they are going to be able to travel to India. “Even if India does open its airports again, there is no guarantee that Malta will be doing the same any time soon – so that still leaves us in a situation where we can’t travel.”

Camilleri has not yet made contact with the authorities, since proceedings have been through a private adoption agency.

However, she said that even if India were to open its airports before Malta, she and her partner would consider contacting the authorities to see if there was the possibility of perhaps providing a chartered flight for this unprecedented situation.

“I don’t know if the authorities could provide a chartered flight for parents who have been approved, just to go there and come right back because I know at least two other couples who are in the same situation as us,” she said.

It’s not all bad news however: Camilleri said that because of the current siltation they have had multiple video calls online with the child, which usually isn’t standard practice. “At least they are becoming more familiar with our voices,” she said. Unfortunately for now until borders open, Camilleri and her partner will have to wait and see how the situation plays out.