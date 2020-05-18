menu

Pressure mounts to re-open economy as Chamber of Commerce says ‘we need to learn to live with COVID-19’

Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry supports economic re-opening with emphasis on social distancing, hygiene and protection of vulnerable people

kurt_sansone
18 May 2020, 4:33pm
by Kurt Sansone
Face masks are part of the new normal introduced when restrictions were lifted on non-essential retail outlets two weeks ago

Pressure is mounting from business operators for restrictions to be lifted with the Chamber of Commerce calling for a return to work in “a safe and responsible way”.

Widespread restrictions introduced last March to limit the spread of COVID-19 have caused economic hardship but helped contain the pandemic.

However, after government lifted restrictions on non-essential shops a fortnight ago, pressure has been mounting for further relaxation of measures.

Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry President David Xuereb insisted this afternoon that the time had come for the economy to open further.

“It is time… for people to return to work, in a safe and responsible way,” he said, cautioning against “mixed messages” that were causing confusion.

We have to stop focussing on ridding Malta of the virus in the shortest space of time and consider that we need to learn to live with COVID-19 until a vaccine is found Chamber of Commerce President David Xuereb

Xuereb said societies had to come to terms with living with COVID-19 by ensuring social distancing measures and hygiene are respected.

“It is not realistic to pursue aims of close to zero COVID-19 cases without a widely available vaccine. We have to stop focussing on ridding Malta of the virus in the shortest space of time and consider that we need to learn to live with COVID-19 until a vaccine is found. This means social distancing and hygiene remain highly important, and vulnerable people must continue to be protected,” Xuereb said.

He added that businesses should reopen but had to prepare for the safety of employees and customers.

“Steps towards opening the economy further need to be actioned, and this needs to happen as quickly as possible... we need to do this with the utmost professionality and responsibility, so that the number of infected remains low,” Xuereb said.

He cautioned against opening at all costs but called for confidence to be re-introduced into the economy responsibly and in a way that respects all safety standards.

On the risk assessments that employers must carry out before re-introducing staff to their workspaces, Xuereb said requirements for employers must be communicated clearly and quickly so that they are as prepared as possible.

READ ALSO:

