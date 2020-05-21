Paola council concerned about reopening of crowded street market

Street markets can reopen tomorrow but the Paola council has expressed concern over space limitations in its locality that make it difficult for stall owners to respect social distancing measures.

The council expressed its doubts as to how the street market in its locality can function correctly while abiding by the instructions issued by the health authorities.

“The council understands that these are not normal times, and so it believes that the market should not be operating in a normal way,” it said.

The council also expressed its concern over the health of individuals who live in the vicinity where stalls are set up, stating the market is known for the large crowds it attracts.

The Paola market is held in a small car park behind the health centre.

The council called on stall owners to respect hygiene requirements and ensure the space is left clean once the market closes.

On Thursday, Nadur mayor Edward Said said the locality will not be allowing the street market to open, insisting it was a public mass event, making social distancing requirements unable to maintain.

