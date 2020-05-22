[WATCH] One new COVID-19 case registered overnight, four recoveries

One new COVID-19 case has been recorded in the past 24 hours, while four additional patients have recovered.

A total of 1,560 swab tests have be carried out in the past 24 hours.

There are now 125 active cases. A total of 600 cases having been registered to date, of which 469 have recovered.

Of the 16 cases registered over the past two days - a single case on Friday, and 15 on Thursday - only five exhibitited symptoms.

Gauci said the rise and drop in the number of cases from day to day highlighted the fact that it is the avergae figure over a period which has to be considered in terms of the prevalence of the virus.

"The numbers in Malta fluctuate... so we have to consider the average numbers to see how the situation is developing," Gauci said.

"The number of cases compared to the number of tests is less compared to the rate we had in April," she said."

Asked by MaltaToday, Gauci said 246 Mater Dei healthcare workers were currently in quarantine because they were vulnerable, while 77 were in quarantine because they had had contact with a COVID-19 patient.