COVID-19 swabbing centre worker tests positive

The Public Health authorities have confirmed that a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 swabbing centre has tested positive for the disease.

The worker tested positive yesterday during regular routine tests on all healthcare workers. He had no symptoms.

The Superintendent of Public Health issued a statement this morning, saying that the man would have been wearing Personal Protective Equipment during his hours of work and so there was no risk for users of the Swab Centre. It is thought that the man contracted the virus whilst in the community, outside his working hours.

The hub was disinfected as a precaution and will be continuing to receive the public.