menu

COVID-19 swabbing centre worker tests positive

Superintendent of Public Health says there was no risk for public as man was wearing PPE

matthew_agius
23 May 2020, 9:31am
by Matthew Agius
There was no risk to the public as the worker was wearing PPE at work, say the authorities
There was no risk to the public as the worker was wearing PPE at work, say the authorities

The Public Health authorities have confirmed that a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 swabbing centre has tested positive for the disease.

The worker tested positive yesterday during regular routine tests on all healthcare workers. He had no symptoms.

The Superintendent of Public Health issued a statement this morning, saying that the man would have been wearing Personal Protective Equipment during his hours of work and so there was no risk for users of the Swab Centre. It is thought that the man contracted the virus whilst in the community, outside his working hours.

The hub was disinfected as a precaution and will be continuing to receive the public.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
NGOs express concern over lack of technical information in new Wasteserv plant project
National

NGOs express concern over lack of technical information in new Wasteserv plant project
Matthew Agius
Infrastructure Malta plans multi-level junction for Luqa roundabout
National

Infrastructure Malta plans multi-level junction for Luqa roundabout
Malta backs down on Operation Irini veto, abstains on force commander appointment
National

Malta backs down on Operation Irini veto, abstains on force commander appointment
Matthew Vella
COVID-19 swabbing centre worker tests positive
National

COVID-19 swabbing centre worker tests positive
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.