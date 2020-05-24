One new COVID-19 case, 3 more recoveries registered overnight

A single new case of coronavirus was recorded overnight, a COVID-19 update issued on Sunday shows.

The update, published on the Health Ministry's Facebook page, shows that three more patients have overcome COVID-19, bringing the number of recoveries to 476.

There are now 128 active cases.

In total, 610 confirmed cases have been recorded since the outbreak began, with six people having died.

The government has in the past weeks started lifting some coronavirus restrictions in response to the country's low transmission rate.

On May 4, certain establishments, such as clothes shops, were allowed to reopen, and on Friday, restaurants and hairdressers were amongst the outlets given permission to take in customers again.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said earlier today that childcare centres and SkolaSajf would reopen once the next set of restrictions are listed.