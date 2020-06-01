Medicines authority reviewing five applications for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Malta

Five companies have applied with the Medicines Authority to cultivate and grow cannabis for medical and research purposes, Julia Farrugia Portelli told parliament.

The information was tabled in reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Claudio Grech. Farrugia Portelli is tourism minister but also has under her portfolio the Medicines Authority.

Grech asked Farrugia Portelli to cite the number of companies awarded a license to cultivate medical cannabis, and the location of the facility where it will be grown.

The Medicines Authority is currently reviewing documentation submitted and carrying out inspections related to the submission of five applications. She made no reference to locations for the prospective facilities.

In April 2018, Malta Enterprise awarded an Australian medical cannabis corporation 4,000 square metres of land to construct a state-of-the-art, fully licensed medical cannabis production and cultivation facility.

MXC (MGC Pharma) announced that it had been given approval by Maltese government for full medical cannabis production and cultivation facility in Malta.

No compamy producing medical cannabis has so far started operations in Malta.