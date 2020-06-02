Migrants at Marsa centre protest, demand 'freedom'
Migrants being held in detention at the Marsa initial reception centre demanded freedom during a protest there on Tuesday
Migrants at the Marsa initial reception centre demanded freedom in a protest against their detention.
The large group of migrants shouted “freedom” from inside the centre where they are being kept.
The initial reception centre forms part of the open centre, however migrants held there cannot leave the premises.
A large contingent of police officers and an ambulance gathered outside the facility but no injuries were reported.
More to follow.
