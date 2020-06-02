menu

Migrants at Marsa centre protest, demand 'freedom'

Migrants being held in detention at the Marsa initial reception centre demanded freedom during a protest there on Tuesday

kurt_sansone
2 June 2020, 2:46pm
by Kurt Sansone
A large group of migrants held at the Marsa centre demanded they be set free
Migrants at the Marsa initial reception centre demanded freedom in a protest against their detention.

The large group of migrants shouted “freedom” from inside the centre where they are being kept.

A large police contingent gathered outside the facility on standby
The people who protested are being held in detention in the initial reception centre, which is part of the open centre
The initial reception centre forms part of the open centre, however migrants held there cannot leave the premises.

A large contingent of police officers and an ambulance gathered outside the facility but no injuries were reported.

More to follow.

