Archbishop presents vision for Church renewal process

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has put forward a vision for a process aimed at renewing the Church in Malta.

In a mass celebrated at St Paul's Grotto in Rabat, on Sunday, Scicluna launched a document, "One Church, One Journey", which he described as "a hopeful vision for the Church in Malta and initiates a process of renewal inspired by this hope."

"‘One Church, One Journey’ offers a vision of becoming 'church; rooted in that promoted by Pope Francis, in particular in his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii gaudium," Scicluna said.

"Its presentation of a process of renewal is a local interpretation of the Pope’s own desire for renewal for the universal Church. The document also indicates the specific processes that the Archdiocese is committing itself to start and implement in these next four years."

The Archbishop called upon all entities of the Church in Malta – parishes, religious congregations, schools, lay movements, families and all others – to be imbued by the spirit of the vision and to journey together as one Church on a process of discernment.

"The renewal that we all hope for is not something being 'imposed from above', but will flourish organically, in all sectors of the Church, as it grows and unfolds in its many aspects," he highlighted.

The document can be viewed at Knisja.mt.