Two new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

Two new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight, the latest health authority bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 905 swab tests were carried out.

No new patients recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 24.

There have to date been 629 confirmed cases, with 596 having recovered, and nine patients having died.

On Friday, the majority of coronavirus restrictions were lifted in view of the controlled rate of spread of the virus.