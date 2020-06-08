menu

Prime Minister to unveil post-COVID economic recovery plan at 7pm

Follow us live as we cover Prime Minister Robert Abela's announcement at 7pm during which he will unveil an economic recovery package

massimo_costa kurt_sansone
8 June 2020, 6:15pm
by Massimo Costa / Kurt Sansone
Prime Minister Robert Abela
Prime Minister Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to unveil a recovery package that will include targeted measures addressing ordinary individuals, industry-specific support measures and investments to reboot the economy.

The economic recovery plan is expected to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and kick-start the economy by stimulating domestic demand, cutting costs for businesses and proposing an ambitious overhall of industrial spaces to be able to attract foreign investment.

Follow us live at 7pm as we report on the details of the economic recovery plan.

