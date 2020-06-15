Airport team to monitor social distancing as MIA gears up for reopening

The Malta International Airport has introduced initiatives aimed at ensuring social distancing and hygiene practices, as it gears up for its reopening on 1 July.

The airport will be reopening in the coming weeks, as government has started easing restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the MIA said that it is putting in place a comprehensive set of measures, which are geared at safeguarding the wellbeing of both travellers and airport employees.

While interaction between passengers and front-line staff is envisaged to be kept to a minimum, a specially trained, roaming Airport Care Team will have the role of assisting and reassuring airport guests whilst ensuring that health and safety guidelines

Measures also include the introduction of contactless processes and the setting up of a dedicated Airport Care Team.

The airport has also restructured the passenger journeys for both incoming and outgoing travellers, in an effort to limit the unnecessary crossing of paths.

There will also be real time monitoring of queues to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.

“It is our responsibility to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to protect guests and airport employees,” CEO Alan Borg said.

Borg said that while the airport experience will change, he hopes measures introduced will boost the confidence of customers.

Those looking to make use of the airport can also visit the website to find further details on what changes they can expect.