One new COVID-19 case found overnight

A single new case of COVID-19 was registered overnight, figures released on Sunday by the health authorities show.

The case was "sporadic", and the patient concerned demonstrated symptoms of infection with the virus, the latest update indicates.

No additional patients have fully recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, with the total number of active cases standing at 40.

In total, 665 cases have been registered since the pandemic reached Malta, with nine persons having died and 616 having recovered.

In the past weeks, the majority of the restrictions which had been put in place to curb the spread of the pathogen have been lifted. Malta's airport is expected to reopen to a number of countries on 1 July, with travel limitations to all countries being removed on 15 July.