Buses can turn air conditioning back on as COVID-19 measure relaxed

Buses are now able to turn their air conditioning systems back on as authorities further relax COVID-19 restrictions

Much to the chagrin of public transport commuters, air conditioning systems on buses had been kept switched off in the past months as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronaviorus.

While this might not have been a major issue in the cooler months, the situation on board buses started to become unbearable as the weather warmed up.

Malta Public Transport said on Friday that buses would be able to turn their air conditioners back on with immediate effect following instructions from the authorities.

MPT said that it had taken a series of measures to ensure maximum safety, including refitting the air conditioning systems with upgraded inflow particulate filters, which will continue to undergo regular cleansing.

Additionally, the air ducts of air conditioners on every bus are being specially fumigated every night at the end of each shift.

Circulating air on the bus is being changed a minimum of eight times per hour during regular operation for the safety of everyone onboard.

Internal air filtering purifies re-circulating air while external systems provide fresh air intake. Windows and hatches are being kept closed throughout journeys to maintain the right functioning of air conditioning.

MPT reminded all passengers to wear face masks at all times while on a bus.